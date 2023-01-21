Walterboro South Carolina Braces For ‘Murdaughpalooza’

A few weeks ago, I took up for the city of Walterboro, South Carolina after its leaders got some grief over their preparations for ‘Murdaughpalooza’ – a.k.a. the double homicide trial of accused killer Alex Murdaugh.

In case you missed that report, a vocal minority covering this trial are apparently upset with Walterboro’s leaders for wanting to provide the throng of people descending upon their city over the next few weeks with additional dining options (including food trucks).

The horror, right?

Imagine people needing to eat …

In rebuking these critics, I noted how our trial producer Ashleigh Messervy (whom you can read more about in this post) had been busy working up several segments for a report on how Walterboro – a.k.a. the “Front Porch of the Lowcountry” – was preparing for the ‘Murdaughpalooza’ influx.

Messervy sat down with Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill and city tourism and downtown development director Scott Grooms – the “Murdaughpalooza’ organizers – to hear more about their plans for hosting an O.J. Simpson-sized trial in a town of less than 6,000 people.

For months, Hill and Grooms have been working around-the-clock on multiple fronts to make sure both the city and the courthouse were ready for the deluge – and to ensure everyone flocking to Walterboro to catch a glimpse of these historic proceedings knew what to expect.

It has been a Herculean task – a definitional logistical nightmare – but Hill, Grooms and countless other city, court and law enforcement partners working with them have proven themselves more than equal to the task.

Here is Messervy’s report on their preparations for South Carolina’s “trial of the century …”

