South Carolina Scores Top 25 Finish, Clemson Ranked No. 13

The University of South Carolina finished a football season ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in a decade – another sign of the clear progress being made under second year head coach Shane Beamer.

South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC) ranked No. 23 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Tuesday – the Gamecocks’ first Top 25 finish since former head coach Steve Spurrier‘s 2013 team ended the season ranked No. 4.

According to a news release from the University, this marks only the tenth time South Carolina has finished a season ranked in the final AP poll in 129 seasons of intercollegiate football.

Which … yeah. Ain’t good.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Up Interstate 26, perennial national championship contender Clemson University (11-3, 8-0 ACC) finished its 2022 campaign ranked No. 13 nationally. The Tigers improved marginally on their final ranking from a year ago, but finished outside of the Top Ten for the second year in a row.

Unlike the Gamecocks, the Tigers have been a fixture in the national rankings under head coach Dabo Swinney.

From 2015-2020, Clemson finished in the Top Five each season – winning national championships following the 2016 and 2018 seasons and finished second in the polls following the 2015 and 2019 seasons.

Under Swinney, Clemson has finished in the Top 25 in each of the last twelve consecutive seasons.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

via FITSNews

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



***** SIGN UP … *****