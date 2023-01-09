Prioleau Alexander: Exposing The Trans Fad

Ten years ago, retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck, came out as trans-sexual. This was before trans was trendy, and he was not only a SEAL, but a member of the elite SEAL Team Six, and earned over fifty medals for his service.

Half of America developed tinnitus from the screams of joy by liberals.

“Ya’ see! Ya’ see! Told ya’! Eat that, you bigoted conservatives! A Navy SEAL! Huzzah!”

Except, oops. Chris Beck, formerly known as Kristin Beck, recently told reporter Robby Starbuck “everything that happened to me for last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I’m not a victim. I did this myself, but I had help.”

The “help” he speaks of was a one-hour counseling session with a VA “psychologist,” at the end of which the shrink diagnosed him as trans.

“I walked into a psychologist’s office,” Beck said, “(and) in one day I have a letter in my hand saying I was transgender. I was authorized for hormones. I was authorized all this other stuff.”

The shrink then put together a book deal the two could co-author, and liberal networks grabbed the story and ran.

“I take full responsibility,” he said. “I went on CNN and everything else, and that’s why I’m here now; I’m trying to correct that. Everything you see on CNN with my face — don’t believe a word of it.”

This story has got it all, don’t it? Not yet — there’s more.

“I was used … I was very naive, I was in a really bad way, and I got taken advantage of. I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me. They knew what they were doing. I didn’t,” he said during the interview.

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

What? The liberal media using someone to advance their agenda? Physicians and Big Pharma promoting something highly profitable? Unthinkable.

There are a lot of way to describe a Navy SEAL with thirteen deployments in 20 years, but “naïve” is not a word that would come to mind. This is a man who’s seen a lot of things.

“There are thousands of gender clinics being put up over all of America,” he said. “As soon as [kids] go in and say, ‘I’m a tomboy or this makes me feel comfortable’ and then a psychologist says, ‘oh, you’re transgender’. And then the next day you’re on hormones – the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles. Now they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds.”

To use the parlance of our times, Chris Beck was a grown-ass-man when he made this decision. He was one of America’s most elite warriors, not a 14-year-old child.

“I got taken advantage of,” he said.

Today — for reasons beyond understanding — the left is encouraging children to “explore” their gender identity. In fact, they’re fighting for it, and cheer at every “victory.” Not men with 45 years of life experience … children. What constitutes a child?

Before 16, they can’t drive, because conventional wisdom dictates they can’t handle that much responsibility.

Before 18, they can’t vote, because they aren’t considered to possess the critical thinking skills needed to participate.

Before 21, they can’t buy alcohol or cigarettes, because they aren’t deemed mature enough to make decisions that might harm them.

Beck, of course, isn’t alone. Conservative newspapers have been flooded with stories of de-transitioning men and women, begging for others to listen to the cautionary tales of the regret.

Why? To what end is the surgery-and-hormones-before-21 movement being conducted? How can something carrying such potential harm be legal? And yet, there are living-breathing Americans who not only support this lunacy, they are willing to fight for it.

In the event there are any readers who identify as “asexuals” and don’t understand sexual desire, I’ll let you in on secret: Kids between the ages of 12 and 18 are nuts. Hormones are raging, and sex is all boys think about. I’m told that today sex has become equally important to girls.

During adolescence, being accepted ranks up there with sex. Being popular and cool is way up there, too. Beauty and handsomeness plow down most hurdles, but what if you aren’t? You aren’t cool, or popular, or physically attractive? And the opposite sex isn’t paying attention to you?

*****

RELATED | This. Must. Stop.

*****

Confusion happens. Anger. Depression. Drug use. There’s a reason you don’t see the cheerleaders or football stars hanging around in the stoner or goth tribes: They were just plain lucky, and born with the looks/athletics DNA needed to live a charmed adolescent life.

“I hate my life” has been a pretty common refrain for adolescent kids struggling to be accepted. Those with a good relationship with their parents talk about the rejection and sadness they feel, or the parent sees it because it’s obvious — and a parent is only as happy as their unhappiest child. I can imagine offering a solution—any solution—must be paramount to any parent.

Then, when liberal America went insane a few years ago, some moronic parents began saying, “Well, if you know you’re not gay or lesbian, perhaps you’re so confused and unhappy because you’re transgender?”

The media began trumpeting the mental health benefits of embracing a transgender identity … early in life, not later. In short order, the media began dragging “trans” children on TV and declaring them to be heroes. A “trans” child even got to ask a question at a Presidential debate. Out of nowhere, schools began teaching children that gender is a social construct, and they need to decide for themselves. Being “trans” suddenly meant lots of attention, and now it can get you on TV. That’s cool.

Being cool. There it is.

A “trans” kid is now the center of attention. A year ago when they awkward or shy or geeky, they were invisible. Now? Kids at school want to talk to them. Kids want to know how they feel. And unlike the kids still stuck over there in the un-cool category — and still getting bullied or ignored — the “trans” kids are heavily protected from such behavior. Bully the skinny kid with bad skin? Meh. Bully the kid claiming to be trans? Expulsion.

How could this not be attractive to a depressed socially-isolated child? And as the attention they receive increases, the decision to move forward becomes easier and easier.

For girls, who suffer the most mental pain during adolescents, the numbers are shocking: WebMD reports that 17.8% of high school girls identify as lesbian or transgender.

But there’s a big difference between L and T. For a teenage girl, lesbianism can occasionally be a stage they go through—or pretend to, without ever actually engaging in sex with another girl. In 2022, it’s viewed as cool. Taking puberty blockers and having surgery is a very, very different—it may currently be viewed as cool by some, but it isn’t phase… it’s a long road back from that decision. And it’s a decision that’s being cheered on and encouraged by lunatics.

*****

RELATED | The University of South Carolina’s Pronoun Blitzkrieg

*****

Lest there be doubt on the part of readers that LGBT affiliation is currently “the thing,” a study released by The Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology has reveal that, after researching two dozen liberal arts schools, they discovered the percentage of students identifying as LGBT is almost 40 percent.

Right. 40 percent. And Hillary’s 33,000 deleted emails were about yoga poses and details surrounding Chelsea’s wedding.

Yes, of course, there are trans-sexual people, due to a very rare mental disorder called “gender dysphoria.” Do they know when they are children? I would imagine, sometimes. But in case you’ve never noticed, children are stupid. They can’t think a week into the future, much less ten years. These are the little souls who want to jump off the garage using a sheet as a parachute. If a parent won’t let them do that, or ride their bike out of the neighborhood, or talk to strangers, who on God’s green earth thinks they are smart enough to make life-long decisions about sexuality?

As a conservative libertarian, let me go on record as saying, “I don’t care how a consenting adult identifies or what they do to themselves.” Male. Female. Furry. Hell, if you feel like a porpoise and get a tracheotomy so you have a blow hole—hey, it’s your life.

But it’s different when you’re talking about children.

I’ve read the hardest thing about being L, G, B, or T is “coming out” to your parents… and it only happens when said person is damn sure about their sexuality. Now? You’ve got parents and doctors and psychologists pro-actively telling kids they might be trans — planting the idea in their head, when the kids are … anyone? Anyone? At the most confusing time in their life.

The medical perpetrators of these crimes against children are legion, especially given the Hippocratic Oath starts with “do no harm.”

The parents are just deluded or horribly ignorant, but every medical person involved in prescribing puberty blockers or participating in surgery for anyone under 21 — from the shrink to the surgeon to the anesthesiologist to the nurses in the operating room — those people are evil. Oh, they are “just doing their job?” We heard that excuse from a lot of Nazis and Japanese prison camp guards.

A boy or girl in South Carolina cannot get a tattoo until they are 18. Why? Because it’s permanent. Cutting your genitals off is too.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Provided)

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

