Washington Watch: Ralph Norman Flip Flops On Speaker Vote

Faced with the threat of a “Republican” primary challenger in 2024, U.S. congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina flipped his vote on Friday in favor of California moderate Kevin McCarthy to become the next speaker of the U.S. House. Norman’s flip-flop – which came on the fourth day of balloting – helped put McCarthy tantalizingly close to the 218 votes he needs to claim the gavel and commence GOP rule of the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress.

You know … for whatever that’s been worth.

McCarthy has been battling a group of twenty or so GOP lawmakers – part of the so-called “ultra-conservative” wing of the Republican caucus – for the past four days in his bid to become speaker. These lawmakers are ostensibly loyal to former U.S. president Donald Trump – but even Trump’s efforts to sway them to McCarthy’s banner earlier this week failed miserably.

On Friday, though, the ranks of the defectors began thinning as deals were cut by McCarthy and his allies in the hopes of ending the historic stalemate.

“Republicans” hold 222 seats following the 2022 elections – in which an expected “red wave” failed to materialize. Democrats hold 212 seats but are expected to pick up one additional seat after a February 21 special election to fill the Virginia seat vacated by the November 28, 2022 passing of Donald McEachin.

To become speaker, 218 votes are required. On the thirteenth vote for speaker on Friday, McCarthy captured 214 GOP votes – four shy of the margin he needs to secure the position. As I have noted in previous coverage, nothing can happen in the U.S. House of Representatives during the 118th Congress until a new speaker is chosen. That includes the swearing-in of new members – including South Carolina seventh district representative-elect Russell Fry.

Norman – one of the original five McCarthy opponents – previously told his fellow GOP lawmakers he would sooner “vote for Mickey Mouse” than for McCarthy.

According to Norman, McCarthy was not serious about reining in deficit spending in Washington, D.C. – including votes to raise the debt ceiling so government could continue living on borrowed time.

Just days ago, Norman told reporter Justin Dougherty of Fox Carolina that the House needed to elect someone who wasn’t “tied to the Washington swamp.”

Kevin McCarthy (via U.S. Agriculture Department)

“I think we’re going to be successful in finding somebody,” Norman told Dougherty. “And I just don’t think (McCarthy) is the man.”

What made him change his mind? It’s not immediately clear, but my guess is whatever concession McCarthy made to flip Norman and approximately a dozen of his colleagues won’t make much difference in the grand scheme of things.

As I have noted repeatedly, America is staring down some scary interest payments on its ballooning national debt – which currently stands at a whopping $31.2 trillion . According to the latest projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), these debt payments – i.e. the cost of government’s borrowing – are projected to climb from $442 billion to $1.2 trillion per year over the coming decade.

And that was before the secretive Federal Reserve bank jacked interest rates by 4 percent over the last nine months.

And again … that’s just the interest due on the ongoing deficit spending.

We are talking about a tidal wave of red ink, people … and neither party has put forward anything resembling a credible solution for addressing it.

