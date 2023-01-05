South Carolina Supreme Court Strikes Down Heartbeat Bill

South Carolina’s supreme court has struck down the state’s 2021 heartbeat bill – a hugely controversial ruling likely to inflame the debate over abortion just days before state lawmakers are set to reconvene in the Palmetto State capitol for the 125th session of the S.C. General Assembly.

“We hold that the decision to terminate a pregnancy rests upon the utmost personal and private considerations imaginable, and implicates a woman’s right to privacy,” the majority opinion written by associate justice Kaye Hearn noted. “While this right is not absolute, and must be balanced against the State’s interest in protecting unborn life, this Act, which severely limits — and in many instances completely forecloses — abortion, is an unreasonable restriction upon a woman’s right to privacy and is therefore unconstitutional.”

The 3-2 decision specifically focused on the six week requirement of the law.

“The state unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women from state interference with her decision, but any such limitation must be reasonable and it must be meaningful in that the time frames imposed must afford a woman sufficient time to determine she is pregnant and to take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy,” Hearn wrote. “Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the Act violates our state Constitution’s prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy.”

Chief justice Donald Beatty and associated justice John Few concurred with the ruling.

