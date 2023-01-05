Rural South Carolina District Launches Investigation Of High School Principal

The struggling Marlboro County school district has launched an investigation into one of its top educrats after he allegedly hosted an unsanctioned, for-profit private event inside a high school gymnasium.

The event – which featured the alleged sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages – was reportedly hosted over the holidays in the new gymnasium at Marlboro High School by principal Michael Dease.

It is not clear who benefited from the ticket sales from the purported gathering, but according to sources familiar with the event it was “not sanctioned by anyone in authority at the district level.”

“(Neither) the school board nor superintendent were aware,” a whistleblower told me.

Critics blasted the private gathering as “outrageous” and demanded district officials launch an investigation – which they did.

“An allegation was reported to district administration concerning the sale and consumption of adult beverages on district property during an event sponsored by another entity,” a statement from interim superintendent Donald E. Andrews noted.

According to Andrews’ statement, the district “takes the report and allegations seriously and is investigating.”

Marlboro is one of the worst-performing school districts in the state when it comes to academic achievement. According to the latest school report cards, only 25 percent of its students “met or exceeded” reading and writing standards (compared to 46.6 percent statewide). Marlboro students fared even worse on mathematics, with only 16.2 percent meeting or exceeding standards (compared to 38.9 percent statewide).

This news outlet will keep its ear to the ground in the event any additional information is available regarding the nature of this unauthorized event and the district’s investigation into principal Dease.

BANNER VIA: Marlboro County School District