Capital City Watch: Former Columbia Councilman Brian Newman Passes Away

Former city of Columbia, South Carolina councilman Brian Newman has passed away, according to media reports.

Newman, 40, was the son of S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman and the brother of S.C. circuit court judge Jocelyn Newman. He was also the great nephew of the late I. DeQuincey Newman – a civil rights pioneer in the Palmetto State during the latter half of the twentieth century.

News of Newman’s death was first reported by The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper.

In addition to serving on city council, Newman was also an assistant solicitor in the S.C. fifth judicial circuit covering Richland and Kershaw counties.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

