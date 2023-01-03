Upstate Text Stalker: Targets Of Harassment Speak Out

If you are new to our media outlet – or happened to miss this story during the holiday crush – one of the wildest narratives we have been covering in recent weeks involves the mysterious Upstate Text Stalker(s).

As I noted last month, this story focuses on the individual (or individuals) responsible for harassing dozens of Upstate female entrepreneurs for months on end with demeaning, sexually explicit messages – graphic communications which have been increasing in frequency and vulgarity in recent weeks.

Thanks to a group of tenacious, courageous businesswoman, though, law enforcement agencies in the Upstate are finally taking this situation seriously.

Recently, special projects director Dylan Nolan and I traveled to the Palmetto Upstate (specifically to the Bellamore work venue in Greer, S.C.) to speak with eight women who have been targeted by the stalker(s). Here are their stories …

(Click to view)

YouTube/ FITSNews

Special thanks to Ashley Amundsen, Ashley Benson, Bethany Boos, Karina Horton, Natalie Marzouca, Marci Masitto, Lisa Salas and Karly Walker for being willing to sit down with us and share their experiences.

Also, thanks to the women who have shared their stories with our news outlet anonymously … your voices matter, too.

As I noted in the introduction to this story, the deluge of vile, harassing messages – apparently sent via an application which allows the sender(s) to seamlessly switch numbers – made multiple references to items posted on these women’s social media pages, indicating they were being tracked.

Such stalking behavior on such a broad scale is disturbing in and of itself … but even more so when you contemplate the potential for escalation.

Count on this news outlet to keep our audience up to speed on the latest developments in this case as law enforcement ramps up its efforts to identify the individual(s) responsible for this sustained, sordid harassment.

