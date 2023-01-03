Charleston Attorney David Aylor’s Death Remains A Mystery

It could be months before medical investigators are able to accurately pinpoint what caused the sudden death of prominent Charleston, South Carolina attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his Charleston residence in the early hours of January 2, 2023. Preliminary reports from sources familiar with the situation…

It could be months before medical investigators are able to accurately pinpoint what caused the sudden death of prominent Charleston, South Carolina attorney David Aylor.

Aylor, 41, was found dead at his Charleston residence in the early hours of January 2, 2023.

Preliminary reports from sources familiar with the situation suggest Aylor may have succumbed to some sort of pulmonary aspiration involving emesis – however an official autopsy report (including toxicology results) may not be available for up to two months.

According to reporter Jocelyn Grzeszczak of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier, chief deputy coroner Brittney Martin told the paper it could be anywhere from “eight to ten weeks” before her office issues a report on Aylor’s death.

While investigators try to piece together what happened to Aylor, his colleagues remained in a state of shock and grief.

“I’ll always be grateful for the time I spent with David,” fellow Charleston attorney Mark Peper told me. “Hell of a lawyer, for sure, but his friendship was next level, as everyone who truly knew him would agree. He brought this community together in all the ways no one could, and I’ll always admire him for that. Great lawyer, great Dad, and great friend.”

A political science graduate of the College of Charleston, Aylor put himself through law school at the University of South Carolina by working as a bartender at The Back Porch on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia, S.C.. Palmetto politicos are very familiar with this erstwhile establishment – which served as home base for the influential “Quinndom,” arguably the most powerful political empire the Palmetto State has ever seen.

Aylor briefly represented the patriarch of the “Quinndom” – veteran GOP strategist Richard Quinn– during the high-profile ProbeGate investigation into corruption at the S.C. State House.

