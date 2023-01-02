Prominent Charleston South Carolina Attorney Found Dead

Prominent Charleston, South Carolina attorney David Aylor – one of the Lowcountry’s best-known and most successful lawyers – was found dead in his home in the Holy City this morning, multiple sources have confirmed to this news outlet.

Aylor, 41, was reportedly found non-responsive in his bed at 25 Lowdnes Pointe Drive by a roommate.

A search warrant has reportedly been issued in connection with his passing, which would indicate his death is under investigation. Sources familiar with this inquiry say there were no “initial signs” of foul play, and that the warrant is routine in such cases.

Aylor was last seen shortly after midnight on Monday morning following an evening entertaining friends, sources familiar with his last hours told this news outlet.

A political science graduate of the College of Charleston, Aylor put himself through law school at the University of South Carolina by working as a bartender at The Back Porch. Palmetto politicos will recall this establishment – which served as a home base for the influential “Quinndom,” arguably the most powerful political empire the Palmetto State has ever seen.

Aylor briefly represented the patriarch of the “Quinndom” – veteran GOP strategist Richard Quinn – during

*****

SUBSCRIBE …

*****

Last month, Aylor scored a huge win after federal prosecutors announced he would not face sanctions – or receive a public reprimand – after mishandling sealed documents related to an ongoing drug investigation. These documents – left unattended by one of Aylor’s attorneys at the Al Cannon detention center – disclosed the names of federal employees and witnesses, inviting threats against them after they were posted online.

They also revealed a target of an ongoing U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation.

Known for his law firm’s extensive community service exploits, Aylor also made headlines in his personal life – including his on-again, off-again relationship with WCBD TV-2 (NBC – Charleston, S.C.) anchor Hanna Powers.

This is a developing story … please stay tuned for updates.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(via FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has an incredible hat collection including that Tampa Bay Rays sunburst batting practice lid.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

