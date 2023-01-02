Letter: FITSNews Missed The Mark On ‘Murdaughpalooza’

Dear Editor,

Allow me to set aside my pearls to reply to your defense of Walterboro’s gallows avarice in auditioning food trucks for its upcoming murder trial.

So what would be the next acceptable means of morbid moneymaking? Perhaps local rescue squads could sell hotdogs at the scenes of multi-vehicle wrecks … small county coroners could peddle openface sandwiches at autopsies … or maybe the folks at Broad River Correctional Institution could hawk hot barbecue plates at state executions.

But of course FITSNews could justify it all by dispatching a reporter to include stories about the selfless rescue squad volunteers, the meager wages rural coroners earn, or Broad River’s rich history. Give me a break.

Though it obviously doesn’t, how and why you make a dollar should matter. Publicly advertising for murder case opportunists is disgraceful.

Walt Inabinet

Bamberg, S.C.

*****

FROM THE EDITOR …

Walt,

As we kick off this new year, I wanted to offer a sincere ‘thank you’ for your ongoing willingness to – publicly and privately – call me out and hold me accountable. I stand by the column from Saturday, but your letter provides an important counterpoint – one I am glad our audience gets to see. Look forward to hopefully publishing more letters from you in the future. Also, thank you for the work you do as a community journalist.

Take care,

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

