South Carolina Senator Ticketed For Public Intoxication

South Carolina state senator Tom Davis – one of the Palmetto State’s staunchest limited government advocates – was arrested by an officer of the Lexington, South Carolina police department early Sunday morning (January 1, 2023) and charged with public intoxication.

According to a media release from Davis’ attorney, Alexandra “Ally” Benevento of the Columbia, S.C.-based Strom Law firm, Davis was ticketed by the officer over an hour after he pulled his car into a parking lot to avoid driving after he departed from “a social gathering where alcohol was consumed.”

“Davis recognized he should not be driving,” the statement noted. “In an effort to be safe and responsible, he pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it and sat in it for over an hour.”

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents,” Davis said. “ I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake. Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.”

According to the statement, Davis “cooperated immediately and completely with the officer.”

Law enforcement sources familiar with the incident confirmed that account, describing Davis as a “perfect gentleman” during the encounter.

“Senator Davis has the utmost respect for law enforcement and is appreciative of the difficult, and often thankless job they do,” Benevento said. “His encounter with the officer yesterday was respectful and cordial. Even in the midst of a mistake, he made the responsible choice not to drive. He did the right thing – and he continues to do the right thing by admitting his mistake, taking responsibility and cooperating with this process.”

“It’s never easy to admit when we’ve made a mistake, but it is a sign of integrity and good character when we immediately accept responsibility, show humility and make changes,” Benevento added. “Senator Davis has shown himself to be a man of integrity by doing just that.”

That’s true. And one certainly doesn’t have to look very far to find examples of Palmetto State politicians who made vastly different choices in similar circumstances.

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake,” Davis concluded.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

