Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Has A Christmas Gift For You …

It has been a hot minute since I last watched Southern Charm – which is now in its eighth season on Bravo TV. Frankly, this show has gone downhill since its inaugural episode – in which yours truly made a special cameo appearance as a political consultant to Thomas Ravenel.

That’s right: I was the sex symbol who launched this franchise.

Anyway, the show popped back on my radar a few months ago, when Greenville, S.C.-based real estate developer Ron Rallis – the man who served as the zeitgeist of the sex scandal which enveloped U.S. congressman William Timmons – was offered a slot on the program.

Let me be clear: If Rallis is on this show, I’m watching …

Seriously: this guy painted a church Pepto Bismol pink so he could call out his estranged wife Paula Dhier – congressman Timmons’ erstwhile lover. He also once famously invited his critics to “choke on an Otter Pop” if they didn’t like what he had to say.

While my star burned too bright for Southern Charm, I did manage to get Ravenel – and the show’s producers – hooked up with then-20-year-old Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, a statuesque redheaded diva who hails from two of the most prominent political families in the Palmetto State.

The combustible nature of the Dennis-Ravenel relationship fueled Southern Charm’s rise – and made both of them superstars. But it has been a rocky road on and off the camera …for both of them.

Fame has also made them both insanely wealthy (or wealthier) thanks in no small part to sponsorship and partnership opportunities from companies eager to get their products in front of their massive social media audiences.

And so with Christmas approaching, Dennis pitched her Instagram audience of nearly a million followers on her latest partnership opportunity – a “VIBE GIVEAWAY.”

“I’m hooking you all up with vibrators!” Dennis wrote. “Everyone who signs up to my giveaway will win either a free vibe or a gift card!”

Wait … what?

(Click to view)

Kathryn Dennis (via Instagram)

Dennis’ Instagram pitch provided a link to the vibrator manufacturer‘s landing page – which in turn invited them to “join Kathryn’s naughty list.”

With “100 percent discreet shipping and billing,” of course.

Not everyone was thrilled with the solicitation …

“You can sell other things other than vibrators,” Nancy Gallardo wrote.

“Oh man,” Liz Bowers responded. “Times must be rough.”

“Is this really her?” one of Dennis’ Instagram followers wondered.

“This should help with custody,” another replied, referring to Dennis and Ravenel’s seemingly interminable court wrangling.

Yeah … tough crowd.

My view on Dennis’ Christmas vibrator giveaway? It’s pretty simple: Viva la marketplace. If you’re in the market for a vibrator, she’s obviously got an option for you to consider (be sure to check the battery life before purchasing, though). If you are offended by vibrators – or by people selling them – then you are one click away from never having to see anything Dennis has to say (or sell) again.

