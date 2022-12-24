Duke Energy’s Rolling Blackouts Take South Carolina Regulators ‘Completely By Surprise’

Regulators in South Carolina are livid with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy after the company allegedly failed to provide proper warning about mass power outages and “curtailments” associated with a brutal winter storm.

A source close to the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff (SCORS) said the mass outages – and Duke’s actions in response to them – took the agency “completely by surprise” when compared to storm mitigation efforts from other Palmetto State utilities.

Duke gave the state “zero warning” about its plans, sources familiar with the situation told me – describing regulators as being “furious” with the company over the alleged lack of notification.

As of Saturday morning (Christmas Eve), an estimated 500,000 Duke customers in North and South Carolina were without power.

“As extreme temps drive unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas we have begun short, temporary power outages,” the company noted in a statement on Twitter. “These emergency outages are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages. We appreciate your patience.”

In a more detailed statement posted on its corporate homepage, Duke urged customers in its two Carolinas-based subsidiaries to “conserve their usage.”

“We’re doing everything possible to keep the power on for as many people as possible as conditions improve,” the company added.

Advocates for renewable energy pummeled Duke – which is excessively reliant on costly, environmentally unfriendly coal to provide power to the grid.

“This is not a once in a lifetime event,” clean energy advocate Daniel Tait tweeted, citing winter storms which hit in 2014, 2018 and 2021. “We’ve had plenty of notice and most utilities did not do much of anything but point and laugh at Texas. Now it’s time to do something damnit.”

Duke controversially jacked rates on its Palmetto State customers back in September – its second major rate hike within the last three years. Those rate hikes came after the company attempted to pass off billions of dollars in costs to South Carolina ratepayers via a failed regulatory coup.

Thankfully, this “taxation without representation” scheme was blocked by S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – one of the few politicians in South Carolina who doesn’t reflexively do Duke’s bidding.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves an estimated 650,000 customers in the Upstate region of South Carolina. Meanwhile its Duke Energy Progress subsidiary serves an estimated 180,000 customers in the rural, predominantly impoverished Pee Dee region of the state.

While Duke can certainly try and blame the storm for its immediate issues, the longer-term problems facing the company stem from its catastrophic mismanagement of its energy mix.

“Duke has made terrible decisions regarding its energy mix – decisions which are already costing ratepayers billions of dollars,” I noted in a post back in May.

This storm is putting those bad decisions on display at the very worst possible time for consumers …

