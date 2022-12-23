‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: South Carolina Attorney General Summons Reinforcements

Creighton Waters – the chief attorney for the South Carolina statewide grand jury and lead prosecutor in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga – has done amazing work thus far in heading up the state’s double homicide case against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh.

In fact, Waters was the focus of this excellent, in-depth feature story from reporter Avery Wilks of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier last weekend.

Not only that, Waters has excelled against two of the top defense attorneys in the state – senator Dick Harpootlian and veteran Columbia, S.C. trial lawyer Jim Griffin. Both of these attorneys have capably rebounded after a rocky start to their representation of Murdaugh last summer and fall.

Still, Waters has never tried a high-profile murder case – and recent developments in this double murder have (for the moment, anyway) put him on the defensive. Also, the Murdaugh prosecutorial team lost one of its key members earlier this year when senior deputy Megan Burchstead departed for a position in the private sector.

Burchstead led the state’s prosecution against the late Paul Murdaugh, who was staring down three felony boating under the influence charges at the time of his murder (allegedly at the hands of his own father).

The boat crash case involving Paul Murdaugh– which you can read more about here and here – is the moment the “House of Murdaugh,” a crumbling legal dynasty which enjoyed near-dictatorial power over a five-county region in the southernmost tip of South Carolina for decades, finally began to collapse.

Given the recent push by the defense, attorney general Alan Wilson has apparently decided to bring in reinforcements – namely veteran former prosecutor/ criminal defense attorney John Meadors.

According to my sources, Meadors will be at the prosecution table during Murdaugh’s upcoming double homicide trial – which is scheduled to commence on January 23, 2023.

John Meadors (Facebook)

For more than two decades, Meadors served as a solicitor in the S.C. fifth judicial circuit – which encompasses Richland and Kershaw counties in the Midlands region of the Palmetto State. During his tenure as deputy solicitor, he prosecuted more than 100 murder cases.

Meadors also has federal prosecutorial experience as a special assistant U.S. attorney – and state-level prosecutorial experience as an assistant attorney general.

Waters, Meadors and veteran deputy attorney general Don Zelenka will certainly have their work cut out for them in this case. Harpootlian and Griffin have succeeded thus far in creating reasonable doubt regarding a key piece of forensic evidence against their client – high velocity blood spatter found on a white T-shirt worn by Murdaugh the night his wife and son were murdered.

Can they continue their momentum at trial?

Wilson’s office confirmed Meadors’ hiring to this news outlet earlier this week, but stressed he was being brought on to handle a host of different responsibilities for the attorney general – not just assisting in the Murdaugh double homicide case.

Murdaugh stands accused of savagely slaying his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their younger son, Paul, sometime after 8:44 p.m. EDT on the evening of June 7, 2021. He is also staring down nearly 100 financial crimes that could land him in prison for more than 900 years. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is awaiting his day(s) in court.

(Via: FITSNews)

