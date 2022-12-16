Alex Murdaugh Indicated For Tax Evasion

Disbarred attorney and accused killer Alex Murdaugh was indicted by a South Carolina statewide grand jury on multiple counts of income tax evasion this week – with prosecutors alleging he failed to report nearly $7 million of income over a nine-year period.

According to a news release from the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, the 54-year-old Hampton, S.C. native failed to report $6.95 million of income “earned through illegal acts” between 2011-2019.

That failure deprived the state of an estimated $486,819 .

According to S.C. Code of Laws (§ 12-54-44), it is a crime “to evade or defeat a tax or property assessment imposed by a title administered by the (state) or the payment of that tax or property assessment.”

On each felony count of willful evasion, Murdaugh faces up to five years in prison, fines of up to $10,000 as well as restitution and the cost of prosecution.

Murdaugh is now staring down 99 individual charges related to “schemes to defraud victims” of nearly $9 million – and the state of South Carolina of nearly half a million dollars. All of those charges have been leveled by the statewide grand jury and are being prosecuted by Wilson’s office.

Murdaugh is also staring down drug charges and allegations of obstruction of justice tied to a fatal 2019 boat crash involving his late son. He and one of his check cashers, Curtis “Eddie” Smith, are also facing fraud charges tied to a bizarre roadside incident last Labor Day that attracted international headlines.

If convicted on all of those charges, Murdaugh could be imprisoned for a staggering 928 years – and that’s before we consider the murder charges he is facing in connection with the July 7, 2021 slayings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Murdaugh is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system.

Neither of Murdaugh’s two primary attorneys – state senator Dick Harpootlian and veteran Columbia, S.C. trial lawyerJim Griffin – were immediately available to respond.

