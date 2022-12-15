The ‘Cheer Incorporated’ podcast (Apple, Spotify) production team had the pleasure of speaking with “The Twins’ Mom” Kristen in late October, 2022. Kristen’s sons are victims of so-called “cheerlebrity,” Jerry Harris.

One of the first people to speak out about sexual abuse in the cheerleading industry, Kristen has been on the front line of the arduous and taxing criminal and civil litigation process. She has a wealth of knowledge about what lies ahead for victims – as well as an abundance of empathy for those dealing with serious trauma.

Our first interview with Kristen aired shortly before cheer industry juggernaut Varsity retained prominent defamation attorney Thomas A. Clare of the Alexandria, Virginia-based Clare Locke law firm. Clare sent a letter to Bakari Sellers – an attorney with the Columbia, S.C.-based Strom Law firm – accusing him and his co-counselors of perpetuating a “false narrative” about Varsity.

We’re thrilled to be able to share the second half of that interview with you this week …

Kristen’s courage represents a major victory for free speech – which matters more than ever now. Her advice for fellow survivors grows increasingly pertinent as the number of lawsuits filed continues to expand.

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Dylan primarily covers education when he isn’t producing video content. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

