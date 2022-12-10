Last week, this program was filmed on location outside the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia, South Carolina as we covered a pair of court hearings there. This week, the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga led us to the Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C.

Walterboro is known as the “Front Porch of the Lowcountry,” and I had wanted to film this week’s episode on the front porch of the Olde House Cafe – which is located about a mile northwest of the courthouse. This rustic venue boasts both breakfast and lunch buffets – which I feel confident are going to add some serious low-density lipoprotein to my bloodstream in the coming weeks as FITSNews sets up shop in Walterboro for accused killer Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial.

Hopefully we will be able to pay a return visit there soon …

We wound up filming this week’s show in front of the courthouse itself – and if previous episodes have been noteworthy for their lack of planning, yesterday there was no planning. Like … none.

Special projects director Dylan Nolan and I were literally winging it from start to finish … whether it was recapping some big news at the S.C. State House or digesting the fallout from a major Murdaugh hearing.

Props to Dylan for his excellent work editing this show on the drive from Walterboro to Columbia

SHOW NOTES

STATE HOUSE

SUPERMAJORITY BLUES

JUSTICE

SOLICITOR BLASTS POWERFUL POLITICIAN

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

MURDAUGHS

ATTORNEYS JOCKEY FOR POSITION

PROSECUTORS FIRE BACK ON MOTIVE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

