South Carolina Gas Prices Keep ‘Free Fallin’

Somebody cue the late Tom Petty because gas prices in South Carolina – and across the nation – are “free fallin.’”

The last month has seen the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Palmetto State dip by $0.274 – from $3.287 to $3.013 , according to the latest numbers from AAA. That’s a decline of 8.34 percent . Over the last six months, prices have plummeted even more precipitously – dropping 34.6 percent from their record high of $4.609 on June 12, 2022.

Nationally, prices settled at $3.355 – down 11.8 percent from last month and 33.1 percent below their record high of $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

After a wild rollercoaster ride, things are basically back to where they were at this same point last year.

South Carolina has the nation’s twelfth-lowest prices, but because its residents’ income levels are so low they typically end up paying a much higher percentage of their income on fuel than residents of other states.

Also, as I have frequently pointed out, Palmetto State motorists received absolutely no help from their “Republican” politicians during the recent summer spike. In fact, GOP leaders in the Palmetto State actually hiked taxes during the unprecedented pump pain.

How “conservative” of them, right?

Count on this news outlet to keep tabs on this key consumer metric – and to keep pushing state lawmakers to support fiscally conservative tax and spending policies whether prices are high or low, or rising or falling.

