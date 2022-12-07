Plea Deal For South Carolina Councilman Accused Of Child Sex Crimes

Less than a week before he was scheduled to stand trial in Bamberg, South Carolina on a host of child sex abuse charges, former Lowcountry County Councilman Kerry “Trent” Kinard has reportedly reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Kinard is scheduled to plead guilty in Greenville, South Carolina at 2:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday afternoon (December 7, 2022) to one count of first degree assault and battery.

All the other charges against him – and there were more than a dozen of them – will be dismissed.

Assuming S.C. circuit court judge Perry Gravely concurs, Kinard is set to receive negotiated plea of three-and-a-half years “home incarceration” with electronic monitoring – followed by a year and a half of probation with mandatory counseling.

That’s right … no jail time.

Frankly, I hope Gravely does not concur …

Kinard’s plea was negotiated between his attorneys – led by Bakari Sellers of the Strom Law Firm – and by the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins, which received this case based on a conflict referral from the office of S.C. second circuit solicitor Bill Weeks.

What led to this referral?

It’s not immediately clear … but Weeks’ office obviously has a history of flubbing high profile sex abuse cases.

“They’re sloppy down in the second circuit,” a source tracking the case told me.

Source familiar with the situation told me Weeks’ office became conflicted when it attempted to add a charge against Kinard based on a recent interview with a victim. Because this interview took place outside the presence of investigators, Weeks and his office made themselves witnesses to the case – and Sellers was prepared to call them to the stand.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

