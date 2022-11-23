‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: Defense Motion Disputes ‘False Testimony’ About ‘Destroyed’ Evidence

Attorneys for accused killer/ disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion asking the presiding judge in Murdaugh’s double homicide case to exclude “false testimony” which it claims was “intentionally withheld” from defense counsel.

The voluminous 96-page filing actually goes even further than that – asking S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman to prohibit prosecutors in the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson from “presenting manipulated opinion testimony contradicted by exculpatory evidence that the state has destroyed in bad faith.”

Wow … destroyed evidence?

Is any of this true?

“You can claim anything in a motion trying to defend a client,” a source close to the investigation told me. “Doesn’t make it true. If that’s his position, that’s his position.”

Wilson spokesman Robert Kittle told me attorneys for the state planned to address the allegations contained in the filing with their own motion, which they expected to file sometime next week.

“We will reply with a filing of our own next week,” Kittle said.

The source added the state looked forward to presenting its evidence in open court rather than trying the case in the media – which, ironically, is the very allegation leveled against investigators and prosecutors by Murdaugh’s attorneys, state senator Dick Harpootlian and Columbia, S.C. trial lawyer Jim Griffin.

“The state immediately decided Alex was guilty, before anyone collected, investigated or reviewed any evidence and, unable to build a solid case against Murdaugh to present in court, instead engaged in a campaign of selective and deceptive leaks to news media to convince the public that Murdaugh is guilty before he is tried,” Harpootlian and Griffin wrote.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates …

*****

THE MOTION …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Phillippe Randolph Folks)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



***** SIGN UP TODAY … *****