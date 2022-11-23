Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of all six criminal charges he faced in the first ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga trial.

After spending the better part of the last three weeks enjoying working beautiful downtown Charleston, I returned to the Midlands to debrief with FITSNews founding editor Will Folks on the proceedings.

Before we could address the convictions, we got “Murdaughed.” If you’re unfamiliar with the term let me fill you in – when your plans are abruptly derailed by a new development in the Murdaugh saga, you’ve been Murdaughed. This happens almost daily here at FITSNews H.Q.

Today’s development: Alex Murdaugh‘s double homicide defense team filed a motion asking the presiding judge to exclude “false testimony” which it claims was “intentionally withheld” from defense counsel. To read Will’s article about the 96 page motion click here.

With that out of the way, we discussed Laffite’s trial, as well as his legal path forward. To read our comprehensive coverage of the trial click here.

A final reminder, we won’t be airing a Week in Review episode on Saturday as we will be spending time with our families this Friday. We hope you and your loved ones have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Dylan primarily covers education when he isn’t producing video content. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

