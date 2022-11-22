Russell Laffitte Verdict: Guilty On All Counts

A jury in Charleston, South Carolina found disgraced banker Russell Laffitte guilty on each of the six criminal counts he was charged with in the first trial tied to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Laffitte was found guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud as well as guilty of three counts of misapplying bank funds. He faces up to thirty years in prison and millions of dollars in fines in connection with those convictions. For more on the potential prison time Laffitte is facing – and the process by which his sentence will be eventually be determined – click here.

Laffitte left the courtroom a free man – for now – after U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel declined to modify the bond conditions which were set for him before the trial. There had been considerable speculation as to whether Gergel would remand Laffitte to the custody of the federal government pending his sentencing hearing.

He declined to do so …

The jury’s verdict – announced at around 9:30 p.m. EST – came after nearly eleven hours of deliberation. It didn’t come easily, either. Two jurors were excused from duty for medical reasons – one of them claiming to have been on the receiving end of pressure from their peers on the panel. It is not immediately clear whether the disruption in the jury process could be grounds for an appeal, as defense attorneys could potentially argue the dismissal of the so-called “rogue juror” violated Laffitte’s constitutional rights.

For a guilty verdict, all jurors must be unanimous.

Laffitte’s attorneys Matt Austin and Bart Daniel objected to the replacement of one of the jurors just prior to the reading of the verdict, likely setting the stage for an appeal.

The jury drama marred what was an absolute tour de force from the prosecutorial team representing the office of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs. Led by assistant U.S. attorneys Emily Limehouse and Winston Holliday, federal prosecutors methodically, meticulously made a compelling case against Laffitte on each of the six charges filed against him – introducing damning documents and eliciting incriminating testimony not only from government witnesses, but also many of the witnesses called to the stand on Laffitte’s behalf.

The sheer volume of evidence and testimony left little doubt as to the outcome of the trial – but Limehouse acknowledged that even she had her doubts as jury deliberations dragged on into the evening hours on Tuesday.

“Jurors are people – we’re all humans – that’s why our system is as great as it is,” Limehouse told reporters following the announcement of the verdict. “We’re glad they came back with the verdict that we believe the evidence demanded – which was guilty on all counts.”

(Click to view)

(Via: Dylan Nolan/ FITSNews)

Limehouse (above) thanked jurors, victims and federal and state law enforcement partners following the announcement of the verdict.

“These cases are complex white collar cases,” Limehouse said. “They’re hard. They’re hard cases to try, they’re hard cases to bring – and they are important to the U.S. attorney’s office. These fraud cases are the types of cases that we will continue to investigate and to bring forward and they mean a lot to the public and the integrity of our judicial system.”

Laffitte, 51, of Hampton, S.C., is the former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank (PSB). He was fired from his post at the financial institution in January as his role in a myriad of scams tied to disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh began to become clear. In addition to the federal charges he was found guilty of on Tuesday, there are still numerous Murdaugh-related state charges pending against Laffitte.

The gist of all these allegations? That Laffitte profited by helping Murdaugh rip off his clients – and then helped Murdaugh cover his tracks with loans that never should have been issued and payouts that never should have been made.

Laffitte did make some headway in proving he was not the only one responsible for many of these financial decisions – painting the outlines of a “broader conspiracy” defense which drew so much ink prior to the trial. But his attorneys were limited in their ability to cast blame beyond their client – and prosecutors argued (effectively) that many of the actions of “co-conspirators” were in response to Laffitte’s deceptive actions.

Also, there was always going to be a fundamental problem with the “broader conspiracy” line of defense … namely that it failed to explain or excuse Laffitte’s conduct.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

