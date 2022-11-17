‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga: Alex Murdaugh Claims He Was ‘Not Present’ When Wife, Son Were Slain

Attorneys for disbarred attorney/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh have filed their formal notice of alibi defense – finally locking in their ever-changing account of where Murdaugh was at the time prosecutors contend his wife and son were brutally slain on the night of June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, near the dog kennels on the family’s hunting property, known locally as Moselle. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is awaiting trial in Colleton County in January 2023.

According to the notice (.pdf), Murdaugh was at Moselle prior to 8:30 p.m. EDT – departing a few minutes after 9:00 p.m. EDT to visit his mother’s home at 115 Alameda Place in Varnville, S.C.

“Maggie and Paul were alive the last time he saw them before leaving for Almeda,” Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin noted in the filing.

Murdaugh spoke with multiple members of his family during his drive to Almeda, Griffin contended – including his brother John Marvin Murdaugh, son Buster Murdaugh, sister in law Liz Murdaugh, as well as attorney Chris Wilson and Moselle caretaker Chris Rowe.

The conversations with Wilson are especially interesting in light of recent developments in the federal trial of Murdaugh’s former banker, Russell Laffitte.

The drive between the two properties took approximately 22 minutes, which aligns with Murdaugh’s claim to have arrived at approximately 9:20pm.

While at Almeda Mudaugh claims to have visited with his mother Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh, who was at the time being attended to by nurse Muschelle “Shelly” Smith. Murdaugh allegedly left his mother’s home at 9:45 p.m. EDT.

Murdaugh spoke again with Wilson on his return journey, and says he discovered the bodies at approximately 10:05 p.m. EDT. His 9-1-1 call was placed two minutes later.

