The first criminal trial tied to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga is underway in Charleston, SC and I had the pleasure of watching every minute of the first three days.

In this episode of the Week in Review, FITSNews founding editor Will Folks and I broke down disgraced South Carolina banker Russell Laffitte‘s defense, as well as new information about the law firm formerly known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A. (PMPED) and Palmetto State Bank (PSB).

Those of you with sharp eyes might have noticed something on Will’s wrist as we were recording…

Now I gotta be careful what I'm looking at on my watch while the FITSNews #WeekInReview cameras are rolling … that is some high definition, people! @dnolan2000 pic.twitter.com/vVTLFQOQRK — FITSNews ? (@fitsnews) November 12, 2022

That’s right, part two of Laffitte’s interview with his self-described “distant relative”, Sara Allen, dropped yesterday. If you’re interested in Laffitte’s trial I’d suggest you listen closely to the topics discussed in both interview clips as you’ll hear many of the same themes that Laffitte’s lawyers have raised in court this week.

After our discussion Will got the audience up to speed on the latest Murdaugh backroom deal-making.

“Friend of the show” and Charleston S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price – issued a controversial order tied to a lawsuit filed against Murdaugh last fall by his former law firm, f.k.a. Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED).

Dated this Wednesday (November 9, 2022), the order could potentially allow PMPED to jump in line ahead of other defendants in cases against Murdaugh – while simultaneously allowing Price to determine the damages to which the firm may be entitled without holding any public hearings.

And, of course, we couldn’t forget midterms, which didn’t go as anticipated for republican pundits nationwide – but which had unsurprising outcomes in the Palmetto State.

The party of “lower taxes” and “less government” – whose candidates love to remind voters every election how “conservative” they are – now finds itself in a position of total dominance in the S.C. House.

There is nothing GOP lawmakers can’t do … and nothing the perpetual minority party can do to stop them from doing what they want.

We end the episode with a midterm scorecard review and reflection on the meaning of these election outcomes.

