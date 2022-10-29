Letter: The Real ‘Other’ USC

RE: USC Drama

Dear Editor,

Hi, I’m really glad to see FITSNews coming across my feed when I open Google (that’s new). But The University of South Carolina IS the original USC, it was founded as a University before California was even a state. Just because it’s not as well known as the University of Southern California doesn’t mean it should bend a knee to the school bearing the same initials on the other coast.

Also, it’s an excellent school for academics. Many people don’t go to college for football, perhaps you’re aware. In fact, it has one of the most prestigious and competitive PhD History programs in the world, and one of the oldest public history programs, also highly competitive.

The way you wrote this article came across as rather snarky. If I hadn’t already known that FITSNews was conducting high-caliber investigative journalism, I would have completely dismissed it as just another Yankee making fun of the south. And I don’t even know if you’re from here or not.

But I’ll continue to read! Because actual journalism is dying!

Again, I really love FITSNews and rarely disagree!

Take care,

Lauren Hanson

Spartanburg, S.C.

*****

FROM THE EDITOR

Lauren: Thank you for this thoughtful letter! Although you did neglect to point out South Carolina’s exemplary international business programs. Don’t forget about those! Anyway, appreciate you taking the time to send this – and thank you for your support of FITSNews (even when I am a bit “snarky”).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

