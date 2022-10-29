This week saw the expansion of the Cheer Incorporated scandal, the waging of multiple legal skirmishes in preparation for several upcoming ‘Murdaugh Murders’ trials and intense political jockeying ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

On the Cheer Inc. front, the scope of alleged sexual abuse and misconduct within the American cheerleading industry expanded once again this week as attorneys with the Columbia, S.C.-based Strom Law firm filed suit in U.S. district court in North Carolina.

The latest federal action – filed this Wednesday (October 26, 2022) in Raleigh, N.C. – alleged another “civil conspiracy” tied to the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Our Murdaugh audience might remember the RICO rundown we produced earlier this year, and it looks as though the information disseminated in that guide will become increasingly relevant as this case expands.

The North Carolina lawsuit (.pdf), filed on behalf of an unnamed John Doe 1, alleged that an “older male coach initiated a sexual relationship” with the young athlete when he was “about fifteen or sixteen” years old.

There are now fifteen Cheer, Inc. plaintiffs suing a host of defendants in six lawsuits filed in three different states – with additional cases coming.

What lies ahead for the ever-expanding group of survivors? This week, FITSNews spoke to one woman with first hand experience. Kristen, whose twin sons are victims of so-called “cheerlebrity” Jerry Harris, was kind enough to share the story of her son’s abuse – and her family’s ongoing fight for justice.

Click here to watch part one of the interview – and count on FITSNews to provide continued coverage of this still-unfolding saga.

On the Murdaugh front, multiple trials are rapidly approaching and – as with everything in this case – it’s complicated. In this episode, we laid out factors currently being weighed by the state’s judicial leaders as they contemplate the timing of accused killer Alex Murdaugh’s upcoming criminal and civil trials.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh’s childhood friend – disgraced banker Russell Laffitte – will soon have his day in federal court. Laffitte seems to be determined not to go down alone, though, having secretly recorded multiple board meetings at Palmetto State Bank (PSB) – where he worked prior to being fired back in January. One of Laffitte’s recordings allegedly implicates other PSB board members in a questionable $680,000 payment made last October Murdaugh’s former law firm.

Speaking of new people being implicated in this web of criminality … Alex Murdaugh’s former law partners aggressively rebuked a lawsuit alleging that they, alongside Murdaugh, “aided and abetted Laffitte and (PSB) in the breach of their fiduciary duties.”

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

*****

Murdaugh’s former law partners not only denied the allegations against them, they asked the court to sanction the attorney who brought the original lawsuit for “filing a pleading making false and highly defamatory allegations against (them) without any good faith basis for those allegations and without conducting a reasonable investigation of the facts prior to filing suit.”

This week’s show wrapped with a discussing the midterm elections …

And while there aren’t any neck-and-neck races in “bright red” South Carolina, Will does make a few interesting predictions – so call your favorite political bookie and get ready to bet the house!

Thank you for your continued support of FITSNews … and the ‘Week in Review.’

*****

SHOW NOTES

CHEER LAWSUITS

Cheer Incorporated Scandal Expands Into North Carolina

Cheer Incorporated Podcast- Standing Up Alone

MURDAUGH TRIALS

Alex Murdaugh’s Former Law Partners Fire Back At Allegations

Judge Approves Alex Murdaugh’s 401K Liquidation

Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Push For Delay In Civil Case

MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Henry McMaster Rewinds The Clock On Gay Marriage

Lee Turner: Why I Am Running For Congress

South Carolina Election Website Crashes One Hour Into Early Voting

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Dylan primarily covers education when he isn’t producing video content. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

