This week’s episode of the ‘Cheer Incorporated’ podcast (Apple, Spotify) took a step back from the ever-expanding web of allegations and lawsuits tied to this still-unfolding saga.

The Cheer Incorporated team had the pleasure of interviewing Kristen, whose twin sons are victims of so-called “cheerlebrity,” Jerry Harris.

Harris was propelled into superstardom by Netflix’s documentary hit, Cheer. In July 2022 – a month before the Cheer Incorporated scandal hit the news with the shocking suicide of Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster – Harris was sentenced to twelve years in prison for soliciting sex from minors and coaxing them into sending him obscene images and videos.

When we first began covering this story, Kristen reached out via Twitter to offer her perspective, insight and kind words.

But she offered something else – something truly selfless. She offered to speak with any survivors or parents of survivors who might be in need of support.

Kristen and her sons have paved a path for current survivors. In this episode you will hear their story – how repeated attempts to report abuse fell on deaf ears, how her sons faced social isolation for speaking out and how the corporate entities whose bottom lines were at risk reacted when the abuse could no longer be ignored.

To hear Kristen’s insights about the path forward for both the survivors and the sport, tune into next week’s episode on Thursday morning …

