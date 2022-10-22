It was another huge week in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga as prosecutors and defense attorneys for disbarred lawyer/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh faced off in a courtroom in Florence County, South Carolina – debating several key motions in advance of a scheduled January 2023 trial.

The hearing revealed significant new information related to the double homicide at the heart of this multi-faceted, multi-layered Southern Gothic drama – including a more detailed timeline for when the murders of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh took place.

The Florence hearing before S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman was scheduled after a flurry of motions from Murdaugh’s lawyers sought to redefine this case – which is part of a broader investigation into a criminal network revolving around Murdaugh and a yet-to-be-defined network of accomplices.

Speaking of this network, federal prosecutors are seeking to suppress potential evidence in a federal trial of one of Murdaugh’s alleged coconspirators. The evidence in question could help expose that network – making this another troubling development as it relates to the conflicted federal prosecution of the Murdaugh empire.

Stay tuned … this news outlet plans on breaking plenty of additional Murdaugh-related news in the coming week.

SHOW NOTES

MURDAUGH UPDATES

October 20, 2022 Court Hearing – Full Video

Court Hearing Establishes Prosecution Timeline For Double Homicide

Interview with Curtis Eddie Smith’s Lawyer

Feds Try To Block Russell Laffitte’s Audio Evidence

Alex Murdaugh Cashing Out 401(k) To Pay Attorneys, Defense Experts

MURDAUGH DRUG SMUGGLING CONNECTIONS (FALL 2021 STORIES)

Alex Murdaugh’s Ties To Alleged Drug Smuggler Uncovered

More Ties Linking Alex Murdaugh, Alleged Drug Smuggler

BIZ NEWS

South Carolina Poised to Land Massive Electric Vehicle Component Plants

September 2022 South Carolina Employment Situation

