Attorneys for the state of South Carolina and lawyers representing accused murderer Alex Murdaugh sparred in a Florence County courtroom this morning over a flurry of recent filings issued by defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

One filing alleged that longtime Murdaugh associate Curtis “Eddie” Smith failed a polygraph examination administered by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) last May.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters and Smith’s defense attorney Aimee Zmorczek both argued against the significance of the polygraph evidence cited in the motion.

“I thought it was highly improper,” Zmorczek told FITSNews’ founding editor Will Folks in an interview after the hearing.

S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman ruled in favor of the state, declining to grant defense attorneys the subpoena privilege they had asked for. Newman’s explanation for his rejection of the defense’s proposal made clear Murdaugh’s lawyers were seeking unprecedented privileges that would set a precedent – one with potentially massive ramifications on the Palmetto State’s criminal justice system.

Harpootlian and Griffin – two of the state’s most most seasoned criminal attorneys – were doubtless aware of this.

Perhaps their full frontal assault was never about getting subpoena power, but was rather an attempt to better understand the state’s plan of attack? And part of their plan to continue injecting reasonable doubt into the narrative by raising questions about Curtis Smith’s alleged involvement in the double homicide?

Whatever their motivations, the attorneys were successful in bringing some hitherto unheard information about the timeline on the night of the double homicide to light.

These revelations are dissected in detail in our report on the hearing …

