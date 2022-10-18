Another Riot At South Carolina Juvenile Justice Facility

Multiple South Carolina law enforcement agencies responded on Tuesday morning to a riot at the Broad River Road Complex (BRCC) of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ).

“There is an active scene (at BRCC),” one law enforcement source told me shortly before 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Agents and officers of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Richland County sheriff’s department and city of Columbia, S.C. police department were among the agencies responding to the riot, according to my sources.

By 12:02 p.m. EDT, our sources indicated the scene was “secure” and that all inmates were “accounted for.” No word yet on injuries or damage to the facility.

SCDJJ is one of the handful of executive agencies in the Palmetto State which reports directly to S.C. governor Henry McMaster. It has been led since February by Eden Hendrick – who replaced scandal-scarred former director Freddie Pough.

Pough was hand-picked by McMaster in 2017 to turn this troubled agency around. Instead, he accelerated its collapse.

SCDJJ’s main BRCC complex is located approximately seven miles northwest of the S.C. State House in Columbia, S.C. It has been the site of multiple riots in recent years, leading many to conclude that the inmates were effectively in charge of the facility.

“We’re not in charge anymore,” one SCDJJ guard told me back in January. “The inmates are in charge.”

As I noted in my January report, SCDJJ entered the year with a 22-to-1 inmate-to-guard ratio – nearly three times the recommended 8-to-1 ratio. Agency leaders have been consistently unable to lower this ratio because ongoing efforts to recruit and hire new guards have been unsuccessful – even with SCDJJ offering $10,000 hiring bonuses to prospective recruits.

Hendrick acknowledged the challenges facing her agency earlier this year.

“Reforming DJJ will be a complicated and difficult process that will take time, but I am optimistic and inspired by the change that has occurred in the past five months since I have been there and I’m confident this trend will continue,” she said in a statement following her confirmation by the S.C. Senate five months ago.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

