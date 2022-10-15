This week’s edition of our popular ‘Week In Review’ program was filmed amid a torrent of breaking news related to the top two stories we have been tracking on this news outlet in recent months – the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga and the Cheer Incorporated sex abuse scandal.

The biggest bombshell? Claims by attorneys for disbarred lawyer/ accused killer Alex Murdaugh that one of his alleged criminal accomplices in various financial, drug and fraud cases – including a botched attempted suicide last Labor Day – failed a polygraph examination related to his potential involvement in the double homicide at the heart of this case.

As I reported on Friday, a motion filed in Colleton County, South Carolina by Murdaugh’s attorneys – state senator Dick Harpootlian and Columbia, S.C. attorney Jim Griffin – reportedly seeks to compel the production of evidence from Curtis “Eddie” Smith, the 62-year-old accused drug trafficker (and accuracy-challenged “hit man”) linked intrinsically to this saga on multiple fronts.

Among the evidence? A failed polygraph from May 5, 2022 in which deception was said to have been indicated in Smith’s responses to questions from law enforcement about the June 7, 2021 murders of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and younger son.

On the Cheer Incorporated front, the week brought multiple new federal lawsuits targeting a host of individual and institutional defendants – as well as a threatening response from the corporation which dominates the American cheer industry.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

