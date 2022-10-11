Cheer Incorporated Podcast: ‘Zero Consequences’

Last month, FITSNews launched the ‘Cheer Incorporated’ podcast (Apple, Spotify) in the hopes of amplifying our ongoing coverage of this still-unfolding national saga. Today, we unveiled the fifth episode of the show. Entitled ‘Zero Consequences,’ this episode explores how “loopholes and legal entities have been exploited for years to allow individuals with blatant misconduct in their past to continue having access to children.”

Cheer Incorporated is written and narrated by research director Jenn Wood and produced by our director of special projects Dylan Nolan.

For most people, the Cheer Incorporated scandal began on August 22, 2022 when 49-year-old Scott Foster died by suicide in his vehicle at Paris Mountain state park just north of Greenville. At the time of his death, Foster was the focus of a criminal investigation into multiple allegations of alleged sexual misconduct. That inquiry is ongoing – and is being led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s special investigations unit (HSI).

Foster’s death by suicide was clearly just the beginning of this saga, though … exposing an alleged “factory of abuse” within this multi-billion dollar business.

In this week’s episode, our team digs deep into the loopholes and lax enforcement which have come to define the athlete “protection” component of competitive cheer. According to attorneys in two high-profile civil cases, these systemic failures have been part of a deliberate effort to conceal an epidemic of sex abuse within the industry.

The show also delves into the latest federal lawsuit – filed two weeks ago in U.S. district court in Memphis, Tennessee.

Take a listen …

Once again, be sure to download and share the podcast – and submit a review if you like what you hear. Cheer Incorporated can be found on Apple, Spotify or wherever you download your favorite podcasts.

As always, thanks for listening!

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has many hats – including that Minnesota Twins’ lid pictured above.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

