South Carolina Voter Registration Deadline Looms

The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 South Carolina statewide general election next month is fast approaching, according to a news release from the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov). To vote in the election – which is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8 – you must be registered to vote no later that this Sunday (October 9, 2022).

I’ll repeat that: To vote in November, you must be registered by this Sunday.

SCVotes.gov is currently reminding all South Carolinians to make sure they are registered – and to double check that their registration is up to date. The deadline to register in person at your county voter registration office is this Friday, October 7 (most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. EDT).

The deadline for online registration – or registration via email or fax – is 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday, October 9. If you are registering via U.S. Mail, your letter must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Turnout in Palmetto State elections varies widely – but it is always higher in general elections in the fall than it is during the partisan primary races in the spring. Also, turnout is much higher during presidential election years than it is during “off-year” – or midterm – election cycles.

The record for voter turnout in South Carolina remains the 2008 presidential election, when 1.94 million (or 76 percent ) of the Palmetto State’s 2.55 million registered voters cast ballots.

In 2012 and 2016, voter participation was 68.92 percent and 67.86 percent , respectively.

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

*****

During the last election cycle two years ago, 2.53 million Palmetto State residents cast ballots – including a record 1.33 million who voted either by mail or in-person prior to election day. That was good for a turnout percentage of 72.1 percent .

If you are already registered to vote, you can check your registration at SCVotes.gov to make sure your address is up to date. If you have moved counties, you must register in your new county by the October 9 deadline in order to vote. If you have changed addresses within your county or changed your name, please update your information prior to election day to ensure a smoother process at the polls.

For more information on voter registration and elections in South Carolina, visit SCVotes.gov or check out the agency’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Provided)

Britney Smith is a lifelong resident of Greenville, South Carolina. An artist-turned-author, when she’s not writing for FITSNews she is working on painting her attic door.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

