My favorite part of running this news outlet is the opportunity it affords me to host a free exchange of ideas – including ideas which differ from mine (or which challenge/ criticize my way of thinking). In fact, this “marketplace of ideas” serves as the guiding ideology of FITSNews.

This site is not shy about advancing its beliefs … but our mission is to host a conversation about those beliefs where all intelligent views are welcome.

Even better? When those advancing ideas and beliefs on our platform are smarter and more eloquent than me … which, as you might imagine, happens more often than not.

Speaking of … this week, attorney Alexandra “Ally” Benevento of the Columbia, S.C.-based Strom Law Firm paid a visit to the FITSNews studios.

Regular readers of this news outlet are familiar with Benevento given her starring role as one of the lead attorneys in the Cheer Incorporated scandal. But Ally is also a friend – someone with whom I have engaged in a spirited debate over the years related to the South Carolina judicial system and the various reforms which have been proposed for that system.

I was thrilled when Ally said she was willing to share that debate publicly … well, until she put (and kept) me on my heels during our expansive discussion Wednesday morning.

To say Benevento and I have different vantage points on this system (and what should be done to fix it) would be putting it politely … but we had a polite conversation about those differences (including our divergent takes on last week’s big blowup related to this issue).

More importantly, Ally and I agreed to expand our conversation by inviting two additional voices to the table the next time we sit down … so be on the lookout for that exchange very soon.

In the meantime, I want to thank Ally for taking the time to share her perspectives with our audience … and for not running up the score against me too bad.

Once again, this news outlet is here to advance the conversation on the issues that matter to the people of South Carolina. If you’ve got a topic you think we should address (or know of someone we should have on set to address it) pop me an email at [email protected].

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has many hats – including that St. Louis Cardinals’ lid (with matching Stan Musial jersey) pictured above.

