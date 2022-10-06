Prioleau Alexander: They Make It Too Easy

Former President Donald Trump: Banned.

Story about Hunter Biden’s laptop: Completely suppressed.

Project Veritas: Banned —for showing videos of liars admitting to lies.

mRNA vaccine platform inventor Dr. Robert Malone: Banned, for spreading misinformation about the vaccine platform he invented.

Senator Vicky Hartsler: Suspended for hateful content: “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women.”

Babylon Bee: Suspended for hateful content: “Dr. Rachel Levine announced the Babylon Bee’s 2022 Man of the Year.”

Jordan Peterson: Suspended for hateful content: “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Roger Stone: Banned for glorification of violence: Telling Jake Tapper that he must be “held accountable for his lies and very severely punished.”

EVERY WHINING LIBERAL AND JOURNALIST IN AMERICA: Too bad, Conservatives! Twitter is a private company! They can do what they want! They can protect their brand! It’s not a public square!

My, my, my how the times have changed …

Registered Independent Elon Musk, who said he voted for a Republican for the first time in 2022, looks like he’s going to close the deal on his acquisition of Twitter. An independent who has a life-long history of voting for Democrats? Seems like the Left would be in ecstasy.

Oops. Musk also believes in that crazy little thing called free speech.

Double oops: Being an independent thinker, he’s actually retained the ability to believe what his eyes see and his ears here, which led to him tweeting: In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …

Clearly, the coming La Terreur for the media is as inevitable as celebrities supporting stupid causes. Let’s take a look at all the poor journalists who think our global head is on the chopping block.

NBC News Reporter Ben Collins: For those of you asking: Yes, I do think this site can and will change pretty dramatically if Musk gets full control over it. No, there is no immediate replacement. If it gets done early enough, based on the people he’s aligned with, yes, it could actually affect midterms.

NPR Editor Neela Banerjee: As usual, Ben Collins provides a useful thread on the broader implications for the rest of us of a Musk takeover of Twitter.

Former Politico Magazine editor Garrett M. Graff: Be afraid. Be actually afraid.

BBC journalist Dickens Olewe: Huge changes anticipated on this bird app after it goes private. Guardrails will be dropped, misinfo & conspiracy theories will thrive. No functional alternatives available, this is it: a complete destruction of the global public square. Been nice y’all.

PoliticusUSA head Sarah Reese Jones: Before 2020, Facebook deplatformed progressives, then it came for mainstream media and elevated only radicalized conservatives. Cut to 2022, we know Elon Musk plans to do same with Twitter. We know how damaging it will be. Tech giants pose ongoing threat to western democracy.

Writer Parker Molloy: These guys are the most delusional people on the planet. Musk is not ‘for free speech.’ And Twitter *favors* right-wing content and accounts. The fact that this ‘Twitter has an anti-conservative bias’ (sic) crap is so widely believed on the right is insane.

Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imran Ahmed: Elon Musk has consistently failed to understand the inevitable consequences of his sophomoric slogan that Twitter would be better if users had more “free speech.”

The New York Times: Musk grew up in South Africa “detached from apartheid’s atrocities and surrounded by anti-Black propaganda,” which could influence the company.

What? Facebook suppressed progressives, and supported radicalized conservatives? (I suppose that’s true, if you consider Mao a radicalized conservative).

Tech giants pose an ongoing threat to western democracy? (Do they realize Republicans have been shouting this from the rooftop of 10 years?)

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

*****

Twitter favors right-wing content and accounts? (Like the aforementioned accounts of President Trump, Project Veritas, Jordon Peterson and the terrorist organization, The Babylon Bee?)

Twitter would be better if users had more “free speech” is sophomoric? (You know who’s perfectly happy with Twitter’s current free speech policies? The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, al-Shabaab, Hezbollah, Hamas and the Taliban.)

Musk growing up in South Africa is a bad thing? (Doesn’t that make him an African-American?)

I know, I know … it sucks when an opinion columnist has the nerve to use actual quotes and facts. It’s not fair. We should stick to how we feel, which enables those who disagree to counter-feel. And inside the Thunderdome of feelings, no one can out-feel a liberal.

For Exhibit A on the superiority of the Left’s stranglehold on feelings, glance up and take another look at the remarks made by the liberal media. See any facts?

No. But they state their “feelings” with the same irresponsible boldness that conservatives state facts. Consider this gem: “This is it: a complete destruction of the global public square.” Huh … seeing how Musk doesn’t even own Twitter yet, I’ll go out on a limb and file that sentence under, well, stupid.

I recognize that opinion writers often use their feelings about a matter—usually to help get their ideas across—but shouldn’t those feelings/opinions be based on facts? Shouldn’t we make an attempt to “show our work” on how we developed that opinion?

Here is something I feel: Writers should be paid the same as lawyers.

So what? That’s what I feel and I want … but people in Hell want ice water, and no one’s pumping it down there. The facts don’t support my feelings. The reality is that the general public places more value on legal contracts and staying out of jail than laughing at the stupid people I write about. If I want to make as much as a lawyer, I could … go to law school? Study my ass off for three years and pass the Bar? How’s that for a fact?

Somehow, I don’t think Elon Musk buying a website is going to topple democracy in America. Actually, let me rephrase that: Based on the fact that the average American has a literacy level below the sixth grade – with 21 percent being classified as illiterate – and the fact that The View and late-night “comedy” shows are still being a place where millions of Americans get their political news from … I can say for a fact that Elon Musk buying the 100 percent word-and-idea-based Twitter will not topple democracy in America.

We the people have already done that all by ourselves.

In closing, let me add I do have a “feeling” that Democrats will change their opinions about “private companies getting to do what they want.” About them “protecting their brand.” About Twitter “not a being a public square.”

Yes, I know that’s a fact, but I can’t prove it yet — so it’s currently just a feeling.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Provided)

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



***** SIGN UP TODAY … *****

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

