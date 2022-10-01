It was a blustery edition of our popular ‘Week In Review’ program as we filmed the show amid the arrival of Hurricane Ian – which made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina on Friday afternoon as a strong category one storm. With the exception of some intense coastal flooding and the destruction of the Pawleys Island pier, Ian’s impact on the Palmetto State paled in comparison to the deadly destruction it wrought on Florida three days ago.

More than two dozen people are confirmed dead in the Sunshine State after Ian struck its gulf coast on Wednesday as a category four storm – doing billions of dollars in damage. Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million Floridians were still without power as of Saturday morning.

By comparison, an estimated 65,000 people were without power in South Carolina as of Saturday morning.

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

*****

In addition to our coverage of the storm, this week brought a renewed focus on the Palmetto State’s “injustice” system – notably the many ethically challenged state lawmakers whose cozy relationships with the judges they appoint continues to corrupt that system.

A pair of lawyer-legislators attempted to defend that system this week after I called out another judge for the unconscionably, inexcusably lenient sentence he doled out to a violent criminal earlier this month.

How did the debate end for these lawyer-legislators? Poorly … very poorly.

Look for this issue to be addressed more competitively this week when we welcome a special guest to our studios …

This week also brought another major expansion of the Cheer Incorporated scandal, some significant developments in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga and a pair of big political stories.

To the show notes!

*****

SHOW NOTES

HURRICANE IAN

Ian Envelops South Carolina

JUDICIAL DRAMA

South Carolina Lawmakers Defend Their Failed, Corrupt System

CHEER INCORPORATED

Mother Of Rockstar Victim Speaks Out

New Federal Lawsuit Filed In Tennessee

Defendants Respond To New Lawsuit

MURDAUGHS

Russell Laffitte’s Federal Case Points To Broader Financial Crimes Conspiracy

Judge Reverses Himself In Wrongful Death Case

POLITICS

U.S. House Ethics Committee Zeroing In On William Timmons

South Carolina Needs A Competitive Governor’s Race

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has many hats – including that St. Louis Cardinals’ lid (with matching Stan Musial jersey) pictured above.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

