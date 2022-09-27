Cheer Incorporated: Episode 3

Two weeks ago, FITSNews launched the ‘Cheer Incorporated’ podcast (Apple, Spotify) in the hopes of amplifying our ongoing coverage of the Rockstar Cheer scandal and its national fallout. Today, we are releasing the third episode of this new format – entitled “Building The Empire.”

Narrated by research director Jenn Wood and produced by our director of special projects Dylan Nolan, this new episode of Cheer Incorporated traces the origins of the American cheerleading industry. It also chronicles the rise of Varsity – the Memphis-based company that’s made billions of dollars selling cheerleading apparel and organizing cheerleading and dance camps/ competitions across the country.

It also explores how Varsity’s vice grip on the industry expanded to include control of its ostensibly independent oversight agencies – including the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) the USA Federation of Sport Cheering (a.k.a. USA Cheer).

Most importantly, though, this episode of the podcast gives a voice to the amazing column published exclusively on this news outlet last Friday by one of the original Jane Does from the first federal lawsuit filed against the cheerleading industry.

Take a listen …

Make no mistake: Jane’s voice is the first of many you will be hearing on this podcast as we continue diving into this story – which broke exclusively on our news outlet last month.

We will be hearing from victims and survivors, their families, industry advocates, attorneys and yes … our microphones are always open to anyone accused in connection with any of these lawsuits.

Which reminds me … if you haven’t read the latest report on the legal escalation of this case, click here.

Once again, be sure to download and share the podcast – and submit a review if you like what you hear. Cheer Incorporated can be found on Apple, Spotify or wherever you download your favorite podcasts.

As always, thanks for listening!

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

