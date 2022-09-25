Letter: FITSNews’ Engaging In Character Assassination

RE: ROCKSTAR CHEER COVERAGE

Dear Editor,

I really like FITSNews, but I object to the character assassinations being printed. I don’t know any of the parties. But an anonymous and undated accusation? How can Kenny Feeley defend himself against your article?

The article doesn’t even include a year when the alleged offense occurred. FITSNews is destroying his business and him.

In the United States of America we still have the presumption of innocence.

Gus Philpott

Columbia, S.C.

*****

FROM THE EDITOR …

Dear Gus,

I appreciate your feedback. FITSNews is faithfully quoting from lawsuits filed in U.S. district court – and faithfully quoting from Kenny Feeley’s responses to those lawsuits.

These are public documents – and public statements released in response to the filing of those documents.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

