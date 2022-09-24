Once again, the Rockstar Cheer revulsion and the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga dominated our headlines this past week …

However, we were also able to cover some lighter fare as reality television drama returned to our pages – and to South Carolina – (in a big way) following a lengthy hiatus.

Driving its return? None other than Greenville, S.C.-based real estate developer Ron Rallis – who has been the primum mobile of the sex scandal which has enveloped second-term U.S. congressman William Timmons.

Which reminds me … if you think Timmons’ first scandal of 2022 was a big deal, just wait. We have a report coming out early next week which is going to get the ball rolling on something much bigger.

And speaking of next week, be on the lookout for another installment of our new Cheer Incorporated podcast, which is aimed at amplifying our ongoing coverage of the Rockstar scandal. Listen on Apple, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts – and be sure to review and share if you like what you hear.

*****

SHOW NOTES

ROCKSTAR CHEER

Jane Doe Speaks

Defendant Accused Of Rape Denies Allegation

Varsity Founder Jeff Webb Responds To Lawsuit Allegations

MURDAUGHS

Alex Murdaugh’s Alleged Proffers Receive Scrutiny

Defense Attorneys Seek Subpoena Power

New Federal Indictment Against Russell Laffitte

REALITY TV RETURNS

Ron Rallis Offered Spot On Southern Charm

Southern Charm Abuse Scandal? Kathryn Dennis’ Absence Raises Questions

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has many hats – including that San Jose Giants’ Pacific Coast League 75th Anniversary lid pictured above.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

