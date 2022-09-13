FITSNews Podcast Launch: ‘Cheer Incorporated’

In case you missed yesterday’s big announcement, this news outlet launched a new podcast this morning entitled Cheer Incorporated (Apple, Spotify) with the goal of amplifying our ongoing coverage of the Rockstar Cheer scandal and its national fallout.

Narrated by research director Jenn Wood and produced by our director of special projects Dylan Nolan, Cheer Incorporated takes listeners inside the alleged “factory of abuse” functioning just under the surface of the cheerleading industry in the United States.

New to this story? This article will get you up to speed …

Or, you can just listen to Jenn …

New episodes will be released each Tuesday, and listeners are encouraged to subscribe on their favorite podcast platform.

Once again, Cheer Incorporated can be downloaded on Apple, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts.

