Last week, two of my kiddos stopped by the set of our ‘Week In Review’ program. This week, we were graced by the presence of their beautiful mother – who happens to be the chief executive officer of this news outlet.

A Prussian princess raised on 9 Mile in Eastpointe, Detroit, Katrina Folks brings the accountability to FITSNews – enabling us to hold those in power accountable for their actions (and inactions).

Amazingly, after her visit I still have a job …

As has been the case for the last two weeks, the metastasizing Rockstar Cheer scandal led our weekly coverage – as it seems poised to do for many weeks to come. In fact, on this week’s show I announced that FITSNews is producing a new podcast entitled “Cheer, Incorporated” which will be devoted to the story.

The podcast will be hosted by our research director Jenn Wood and produced by our director of special projects, Dylan Nolan.

Look for the first episode to drop this coming Tuesday (September 13, 2022).

Here are the notes from the rest of the news we covered during yet another hectic week holding people accountable in South Carolina … and beyond.

*****

SHOW NOTES

ROCKSTAR CHEER

‘This Is Going To Be A Major, Nationwide Scandal’

Rockstar Cheer Closes Its Doors ‘Indefinitely’

Rockstar Cheer Investigation: The Latest

THORNBLADE

Thornblade File Released By South Carolina Sheriff’s Office

MURDAUGH MURDERS

First Wrongful Death Case Scheduled For January

Judge Severs Defendants In Wrongful Death Case

KRYSTLE MATTHEWS’ RACISM

South Carolina Senate Candidate: ‘Treat White People Like Sh*t’

Justin Bamberg: Krystle Matthews Should Resign, Suspend Her U.S. Senate Campaign

ABORTION DEBATE

South Carolina Abortion Debate: Back To Square One

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that Boston Red Sox lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

