Kathy Foster Releases Statement

Kathy Foster, wife of deceased Rockstar Cheer franchise owner Scott Foster, has retained PR firm NP Strategy in the wake of her husband’s suicide and news of investigations surrounding alleged sexual misconduct with minors at the gym.

“I am heartbroken by the recent allegations made by current and former athletes from Rockstar Cheer and other cheer gyms across our community” Foster said in statement released by the firm Tuesday afternoon.

“I hope the survivors are seeking and receive the support they need. I am sympathetic to their stories, and will cooperate with all involved to make sure our athletes learn and grow in a safe environment.

At this time, I am focusing on providing needed support to my children, as they come to terms with the loss of their father.”

Amanda Loveday, COO of NP Strategy, declined to comment on wether or how the gym would return to operations, or to clarify reports that Kathy was separated from her husband. Loveday told me she would have more at a later date.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to FITSNews for updates.

