This news outlet attended today’s cantankerous court hearing in Walterboro, South Carolina on the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

To read my extensive recap of these cantankerous proceedings, click here …

A quick programming note: Thanks to our director of special projects Dylan Nolan for his ongoing efforts to ramp up our video offerings. Also, look for additional upgrades in the weeks to come as we continue investing in the technology necessary to bring our subscribers the very best possible coverage of this story – and all the stories we are covering here at FITSNews.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

