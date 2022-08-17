Our director of special projects Dylan Nolan attended a press conference on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 outside the law offices of S.C. senator Dick Harpootlian, the lead attorney for accused killer Alex Murdaugh.

Harpootlian’s press conference was held in connection with this motion to compel evidence in Murdaugh’s double homicide case.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

