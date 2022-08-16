If you think a life of crime is easy – or that your work is done once you’ve got your ill-begotten cash in hand – think again. You’re going to have to commit a very different set of crimes just to be able to spend a cent of your ‘blood’ money without law enforcement breaking down your front door.

If the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga has taught us anything, it’s that this is easier said than done.

Money laundering is complicated. Thankfully, our intrepid researcher Jennifer Wood has produced a guide which informs viewers about money laundering in the abstract – and its potential application to the Murdaugh Murders saga.

And if you liked this video, be sure to check out Wood’s RICO and cell phone geolocation guides.

