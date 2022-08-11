Growth Mode

I am not sure whether it is a strength or a weakness but the only way I know to operate is “all in.”

“Damn the torpedoes,” to quote America’s original admiral. “Full speed ahead.”

I aggressively and unreservedly seek the best conception of truth and justice I can find – fully cognizant I can’t (and don’t) always get it right. Who among us does, though? That’s why my highest calling is hosting a conversation of competing ideas – one which ensures all intelligent takes on issues get heard (whether I agree with those perspectives or not).

That conversation is just getting started, too …

Over the last seven years, FITSNews has experienced significant increases in all of the metrics that matter in this business – clicks, subscribers, engagement, etc. All of this growth has been 100 percent organic – and has taken place at a time when the media industry (and faith in the media) has declined.

While our coverage of the “Murdaugh Murders” crime and corruption saga has certainly helped propel us to new heights on the national (and international) stage, we were already on an impressive growth trajectory before breaking that story fifteen months ago – and I am committed to elevating this trajectory moving forward as we lead the Murdaugh coverage and, more importantly, frame the bigger debate surrounding it.

With that in mind, some quick site news …

Within the next few weeks, we will be unveiling FITSNews 2.0 … a top-to-bottom redesign of our website which I believe puts us on par with any mainstream media outlet in the southeast.

The redesign (including our spiffy new logo) is just the first step in our growth plans, too. In the months to come, we are launching a major expansion and diversification of our content – ramping up the unflinching “all-in” approach that has fueled our growth.

Simply put, you can’t get that from corporate media …

Which reminds me, I was particularly gratified this week when I discovered New York City-based marketing executive (and Forbes contributor) Christine Alemany had published an insightful piece about the current state of affairs in the news business. In her article, Alemany pointed out how a growing number of “less partisan” consumers hoping to hear “multiple points of view … (were) more frequently turning to independent news sources.”

At the top of her list of sources? FITSNews.

That is exactly what I am talking about, people. And that is what this news outlet will always be all about: Engaging the marketplace of ideas.

Want to be a part of our growing corner of that marketplace?

As my role model Jerry Maguire once said, we are in the process of creating “something real, and FUN, and inspiring in this god-forsaken business.”

And we are doing it together …

FITSNews is currently hiring for a host of positions. On the news-gathering side, we are looking for reporters, editors, researchers and digital multimedia producers. On the business side, we are looking for advertising, marketing and management support. Full-time, part-time and freelance options are available.

We provide excellent pay, benefits and encourage growth opportunities for our people.

Experience is always welcome, but we are looking for the right people … not the right résumés.

Interested? Email [email protected] today and tell us how you think you can contribute …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

