William Timmons Affair: Property Moves Raise Questions

Four weeks before he provided this news outlet with an unsolicited statement asking for “prayers and privacy” in response to allegations of an extramarital affair – and just four days before he won a “Republican” primary election – U.S. congressman William Timmons of South Carolina entered into a confidential agreement with his estranged wife, Sarah Timmons.

What did this agreement stipulate?

I have no idea … it’s confidential.

So how do I know about it?

Because on June 10, 2022 – two weeks before Timmons preemptively referenced “difficult private matters” related to his marriage – two documents were filed with the Greenville County clerk of court’s office. One of those documents referenced this “confidential agreement” in connection with a real estate transaction involving husband and wife.

Obviously, the Timmons’ scandal has blown up beyond anyone’s wildest expectations over the last month – thanks in no small part to the unrelenting unraveling of Ron Rallis, the estranged husband of Timmons’ alleged mistress, businesswoman/ socialite Paula Dhier.

Rallis has been driving this narrative almost from the beginning … erratically, albeit effectively.

As for Timmons, he has attacked the messenger he used to launch the story – decrying “gutter gossip” while failing to address the allegation. Or his role in the story coming to light.

And as for Sarah Timmons? Well, she has been as quiet as a proverbial church mouse … which could have something to do with those two documents filed in Greenville County on June 10.

The first document (.pdf) was a deed transfer in which the philandering husband gave his faithful wife – who had reportedly just discovered his latest infidelity – a 5.41 acre plot of land on Roe Ford Road in Greenville County.

(Click to view)

(Via: Greenville County)

The price of the property transfer? One dollar. Oh, and “in consideration … of love and affection.”

This document was filed at 10:50 a.m. EDT on June 10 – and was signed by Timmons, a witness and a notary.

The transfer of this property – which is the site of a massive residential construction project – was not free and clear, however. According to an option agreement (.pdf) filed an hour and fifteen minutes later, Sarah Timmons agreed to give her husband “the exclusive and irrevocable option to purchase” the property back from her “at any time prior to midnight on June 10, 2028.”

That document was signed by both Sarah and William Timmons, as well as a witness and a notary.

It gets weirder, though …

Should William Timmons decide to exercise his option to repurchase the property, the agreed upon price was set at $1,000 – and “otherwise pursuant to the terms of the confidential agreement executed by the parties on May 30, 2022.”

So … what are the terms of this agreement? Again, I do not know … it’s confidential.

For an additional sum of $500 , though, Timmons can purchase the exclusive right to “extend the time” of his six-year option on the property by another two years – allowing him to repurchase the property at anytime prior to midnight on June 9, 2030.

Those of you who follow South Carolina politics no doubt know those dates coincide roughly with the biennial Palmetto partisan primary elections – which would seem to indicate Timmons is securing his political options for the future.

But did this deal also secure Sarah Timmons’ silence?

As a member of the U.S. Congress seeking reelection this November, Timmons has an obligation to level with his constituents about the contents of this “confidential agreement” – especially if it is being used to buy his wife’s silence.

Perhaps there is an innocent explanation for these property transactions … but the timing and secrecy certainly looks suspicious.

Once again, my news outlet never intended to report on Timmons alleged affair with Dhier. In fact, I never sought comment from the congressman about the rumored tryst. FITSNews has a longstanding policy of not getting involved in the private lives of public officials – a policy Timmons and his team were no doubt well aware of.

Nonetheless, the statement was issued to us as part of what I have been reliably informed was a “calculated move” by the congressman.

Were these transactions also part of those “calculated moves?” We shall see …

