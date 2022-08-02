Despite some serious drug-related allegations leveled against her in a contentious family court case, attorney Tally Parham Casey was named the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor this week.

Casey’s unveiling was held at the Greenville convention center – and was surprisingly well-attended when you consider Greenville is the heart and soul of the state’s bright red “Republican” electorate.

Joe Cunningham, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, is officially operating under the campaign slogan “People over Politics.” In fact according to his campaign website, this is “more than just a slogan.”

”It’s the guiding principle for our campaign and how I will govern,” Cunningham explained. ”The truth is that both sides have become too extreme and there’s not enough common sense in government these days. If we want South Carolina to be more free and prosperous, we need to stop seeing each other as enemies and start seeing one another as people again.”

Well … unless we are talking about old people.

Because it sure felt as though they were the enemies at this week’s rally – which trotted out a new Cunningham campaign slogan: “END THE GERIATRIC OLIGARCHY.”

This slogan is clearly a shot at 75-year-old “Republican” incumbent Henry McMaster – Cunningham’s opponent in the general election this fall.

Still, could a case be made the Democratic standard-bearer is engaging in a little “friendly fire?”

Given her recent high-profile trip to Taiwan, no one is going to throw the term “geriatric oligarch” at 82-year-old U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi right about now. But she and Democratic majority leader Steny Hoyer (who is 83) and majority whip Jim Clyburn (who is 82) are hardly spring chickens.

And while U.S. president Joe Biden is several years younger than this congressional leadership trio … he sure as hell doesn’t look it.

So … who was Cunningham popping?

Democrats I spoke with at the event told me they didn’t see a disconnect between Cunningham’s rhetoric and the party’s ostensibly inclusive platform.

“There’s a place for all ages and all people in the party,” one Democratic operative told me as they were leaving the convention center.

Anyway, for a review of Cunningham’s big announcement (and discussion of the geriatric oligarchy), click here …

