Our show this week welcomes executive editor Liz Farrell to the studio for an in-depth look at her incredibly detailed exposé on the fleecing of Hakeem Pinckney – one of the victims of Alex Murdaugh’s maze of financial crimes.

While most of the recent attention in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga has focused on the murder indictments handed down against Alex Murdaugh earlier this month – Farrell’s story meticulously dissected one of the most egregious financial crimes allegedly perpetrated by the disbarred lawyer and his network of accused co-conspirators.

As I noted on the program, all the Pinckney prosecutors really have to do is print off twelve copies of Farrell’s article – and the referenced documents – and hand them over to a jury.

Case closed.

This week’s episode also delved into an emerging scandal in Aiken, South Carolina involving a wealthy landowner whose Airbnb rentals appear to have been used in the furtherance of his alleged voyeurism addiction.

The saga of Rhett Riviere is only just beginning, too, as its attendant criminal and civil cases are rumored to feature potentially hundreds of victims over the past two decades.

This week’s show also delved deeper into a scandal we broke on Sunday involving a senior prosecutor in the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins. The attorney was caught texting with a juror on a case being tried by Wilkins’ office – including messages urging the juror not to tell anyone about their improper correspondence.

The mainstream media swarmed on this story, people … as did my new favorite Tik Tokker, Lawyer Lori.

Finally, I gave our audience an update on Thornblade – the story of a rumored Upstate sex ring which captivated audiences in the summer of 2020 prior to fizzling out the following spring.

Stay tuned for much more on that story, though, as our intrepid researcher Jenn Wood is on the case …

*****

SHOW NOTES

HAKEEM PINCKNEY

Anatomy Of An Alleged Conspiracy

AIRBNB VOYEURISM

Fireworks At Rhett Riviere’s Bond Hearing

UPSTATE SOLICITOR

Prosecutor Fired, Suspended By Supreme Court

THORNBLADE UPDATE

Whatever happened to the Thornblade scandal?



*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that old school Toronto Blue Jays’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

